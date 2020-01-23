Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $76.59 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) will report sales of $76.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $79.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $73.70 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full year sales of $321.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $318.70 million to $324.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $324.00 million, with estimates ranging from $315.49 million to $333.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Target Hospitality.

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $81.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.39 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Target Hospitality from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Target Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Target Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.43.

In other Target Hospitality news, insider Troy C. Schrenk bought 8,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $42,617.00. Also, CFO Eric Kalamaras bought 15,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $68,249.16. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 35,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,541.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 66,131 shares of company stock worth $302,373.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Target Hospitality by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,431,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,561,000 after buying an additional 521,033 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Target Hospitality by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in Target Hospitality by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 142,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 27,665 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Target Hospitality by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after buying an additional 197,097 shares during the period.

Shares of TH opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.21. Target Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.11.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

