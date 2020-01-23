Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) to Announce $1.34 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) will report earnings of $1.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Verisign’s earnings. Verisign reported earnings per share of $1.58 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verisign will report full-year earnings of $5.34 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.56 to $5.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Verisign.

Get Verisign alerts:

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Verisign had a net margin of 52.60% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The business had revenue of $308.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRSN. ValuEngine cut shares of Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Verisign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $215.02. The company had a trading volume of 298,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,920. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.80. Verisign has a 12 month low of $162.06 and a 12 month high of $221.78. The firm has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89 and a beta of 1.01.

In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $56,218.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Verisign by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,860,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,062,398,000 after purchasing an additional 214,629 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Verisign by 9.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 895,468 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $168,912,000 after buying an additional 76,647 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisign by 10,503.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 807,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $168,798,000 after buying an additional 799,415 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Verisign by 11.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 648,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $122,353,000 after buying an additional 65,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Verisign by 25.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 440,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $83,133,000 after buying an additional 89,295 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verisign (VRSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verisign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.