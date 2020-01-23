Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Viper Energy Partners also reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $1.79. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $71.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.40 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 15.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Viper Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $23.71 on Thursday. Viper Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $21.89 and a 52-week high of $36.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 14.44, a current ratio of 14.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.10.

In other news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $62,125.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 39,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,656.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 8.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 165,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 8,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. 39.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

