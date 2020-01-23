Zacks: Brokerages Expect Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.10 Billion

Equities analysts expect Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to announce sales of $2.10 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.11 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices reported sales of $1.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full-year sales of $6.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.70 billion to $6.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.03 billion to $9.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 128,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $4,695,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,830,767 shares in the company, valued at $103,436,226.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $1,271,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,365,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,874,219.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 474,896 shares of company stock valued at $17,391,343. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 177.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,153.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 47.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

AMD opened at $51.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $57.27 billion, a PE ratio of 270.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $51.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.90.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

