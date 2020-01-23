Zacks: Brokerages Expect Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $550.44 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) to post $550.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Crossamerica Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $601.68 million and the lowest is $499.20 million. Crossamerica Partners posted sales of $547.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Crossamerica Partners will report full year sales of $2.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Crossamerica Partners.

Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $559.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.82 million. Crossamerica Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 0.97%.

CAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Crossamerica Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Crossamerica Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Crossamerica Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Crossamerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Shares of NYSE CAPL opened at $18.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.45. Crossamerica Partners has a 52-week low of $14.98 and a 52-week high of $19.17.

In other Crossamerica Partners news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper bought 7,486,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.63 per share, with a total value of $139,466,620.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,308.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAPL. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crossamerica Partners during the third quarter valued at $25,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Crossamerica Partners during the third quarter valued at $173,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Crossamerica Partners during the second quarter valued at $185,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crossamerica Partners by 21.3% during the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Crossamerica Partners by 20.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 97,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 16,506 shares during the last quarter. 30.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crossamerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

