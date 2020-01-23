Zacks: Brokerages Expect CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) will announce $1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.51 and the lowest is $1.45. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH posted earnings per share of $1.42 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will report full year earnings of $5.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $5.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $6.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.82.

Shares of CCI stock traded up $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $149.49. 18,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,523. The company has a market cap of $61.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1 year low of $108.97 and a 1 year high of $149.47.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $130.62 per share, with a total value of $130,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,191,812.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.5% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 34.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.7% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 14,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 21,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 5.5% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

