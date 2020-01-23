Zacks: Brokerages Expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.45 Billion

Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) will announce $3.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.42 billion and the highest is $3.48 billion. Illinois Tool Works reported sales of $3.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full year sales of $14.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.06 billion to $14.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $14.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.03 billion to $14.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Illinois Tool Works.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Argus set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.21.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $177.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $129.72 and a 1 year high of $182.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 56.32%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 37,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.69, for a total value of $6,404,208.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,275,569.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 152,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $25,796,015.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,513,364.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,669 shares of company stock valued at $41,624,681 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Illinois Tool Works (ITW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.