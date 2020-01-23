Zacks: Brokerages Expect Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Novanta’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Novanta reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Novanta will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.45 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Novanta.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Novanta had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on NOVT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $97.11 on Thursday. Novanta has a 12 month low of $64.99 and a 12 month high of $97.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.60 and a beta of 1.47.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Bershad sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total transaction of $34,912,000.00. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 5,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $498,753.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 163,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,486,097.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 425,893 shares of company stock valued at $37,327,381 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOVT. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 2,775.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 708,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,821,000 after purchasing an additional 683,953 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novanta during the 2nd quarter worth $22,352,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 270,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,480,000 after acquiring an additional 149,244 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 806,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,912,000 after acquiring an additional 107,220 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 572,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,962,000 after acquiring an additional 71,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

