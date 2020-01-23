Zacks: Brokerages Expect Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.47 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) will announce sales of $3.47 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.40 billion and the highest is $3.52 billion. Parker-Hannifin also posted sales of $3.47 billion during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full year sales of $14.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.30 billion to $14.56 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $15.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.69 billion to $15.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.41%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wolfe Research set a $189.00 price objective on Parker-Hannifin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $199.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.46.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $198.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.57. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $152.18 and a 12 month high of $212.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.03.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $155,403.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.38, for a total value of $751,425.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,427 shares of company stock valued at $2,263,771. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.5% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 124,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 185,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 62.5% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 471.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 167,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,286,000 after purchasing an additional 138,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

