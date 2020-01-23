Zacks: Brokerages Expect Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) to announce sales of $1.19 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.19 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. Syneos Health reported sales of $1.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full-year sales of $4.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.65 billion to $4.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $4.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Syneos Health’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SYNH shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.56.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the second quarter worth $29,197,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Syneos Health in the second quarter worth $21,982,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Syneos Health by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,646,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,657,000 after purchasing an additional 415,522 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in Syneos Health by 178.3% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 351,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,933,000 after purchasing an additional 224,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in Syneos Health by 397.8% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 269,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,017,000 after purchasing an additional 215,200 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $64.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Syneos Health has a fifty-two week low of $36.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.62.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

