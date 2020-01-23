Zacks: Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Sell” by Brokerages

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $16.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B an industry rank of 106 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AKO.B shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:AKO.B traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.79. The company had a trading volume of 197 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,727. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $24.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.39.

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $571.70 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.1253 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

About Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B

Embotelladora Andina SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola soft drinks in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay. It also offers fruit-flavored beverages, juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and bottled water. Embotelladora Andina SA was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

