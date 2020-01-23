Zap (ZAP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $36,358.00

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Zap has traded 38.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zap has a market cap of $791,909.00 and approximately $36,358.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zap token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00037188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $462.76 or 0.05555251 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00026578 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00128287 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00034050 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002310 BTC.

About Zap

Zap (ZAP) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zap is www.zap.org.

Buying and Selling Zap

Zap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

