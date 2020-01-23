ZClassic (ZCL) Price Tops $0.23

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00002700 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. ZClassic has a market cap of $1.82 million and $2,168.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.26 or 0.00576139 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00115864 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00116499 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000370 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 38.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001376 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,030,424 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

ZClassic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

