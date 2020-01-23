Zcoin Price Down 8.2% Over Last 7 Days (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, Zcoin has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One Zcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.65 or 0.00055546 BTC on popular exchanges including BX Thailand, Sistemkoin, Bittrex and CoinExchange. Zcoin has a market cap of $43.33 million and $5.38 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,380.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.50 or 0.01928299 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.04 or 0.03844652 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.10 or 0.00645926 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.60 or 0.00735360 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00099770 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010780 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00029166 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.42 or 0.00578040 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

Zcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,312,543 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zcoin

Zcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TDAX, CoinExchange, QBTC, Koinex, Upbit, BX Thailand, Huobi, Coinroom, Binance, Sistemkoin, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Indodax, LiteBit.eu and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

