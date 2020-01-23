ZCore (ZCR) Market Capitalization Tops $182,204.00

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One ZCore coin can now be bought for $0.0296 or 0.00000355 BTC on popular exchanges including $13.77, $5.60, $33.94 and $7.50. During the last week, ZCore has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. ZCore has a total market cap of $182,204.00 and $774.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZCore Profile

ZCore (ZCR) is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 6,147,578 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash.

ZCore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

