Zealium (NZL) Trading 3.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Zealium has a market capitalization of $21,685.00 and approximately $14.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zealium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Zealium has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007248 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000864 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000161 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Zealium Coin Profile

Zealium (NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 13,889,079 coins and its circulating supply is 12,889,079 coins. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zealium

Zealium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

