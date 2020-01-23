Zebi Token Price Tops $0.0029 on Top Exchanges (ZEBI)

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One Zebi Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zebi Token has a total market cap of $550,056.00 and $2.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $287.78 or 0.03402792 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00202965 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00126009 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Zebi Token

Zebi Token’s total supply is 449,115,189 coins and its circulating supply is 189,580,776 coins. Zebi Token’s official website is www.zebi.io.

Zebi Token Coin Trading

Zebi Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

