Zeepin Trading Down 8.4% Over Last Week (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One Zeepin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, Gate.io and LBank. In the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $600,596.00 and approximately $920.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012029 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $251.22 or 0.03021947 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00199063 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00028621 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00124090 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zeepin Token Trading

Zeepin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, HitBTC, Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

