Zeitcoin (ZEIT) Trading 24.8% Lower This Week

Zeitcoin (CURRENCY:ZEIT) traded down 21.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 23rd. In the last week, Zeitcoin has traded down 24.8% against the dollar. Zeitcoin has a market capitalization of $186,541.00 and approximately $17.00 worth of Zeitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeitcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Novaexchange and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000120 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Zeitcoin

ZEIT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2014. Zeitcoin’s total supply is 36,971,246,515 coins. Zeitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Zeitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zeitcoin is /r/ZEITCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zeitcoin is www.zeit-coin.net. The official message board for Zeitcoin is www.cryptopia.co.nz/Forum/Thread/1336.

Zeitcoin Coin Trading

Zeitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, SouthXchange, CoinExchange, Novaexchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

