Zel (ZEL) Achieves Market Cap of $3.59 Million

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last week, Zel has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. One Zel coin can now be bought for $0.0397 or 0.00000476 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zel has a market cap of $3.59 million and approximately $5.65 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00563904 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00111497 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00118505 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006939 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003061 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000371 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 90,378,800 coins. The official website for Zel is zel.cash. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard.

Zel Coin Trading

Zel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.