Zen Protocol Price Up 9.8% Over Last Week (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 23rd. During the last week, Zen Protocol has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar. One Zen Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0122 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zen Protocol has a total market cap of $276,230.00 and $10.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zen Protocol Coin Profile

Zen Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zen Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zen Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

