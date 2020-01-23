Zenswap Network Token (ZNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $16,670.00

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, Zenswap Network Token has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zenswap Network Token has a market capitalization of $16,670.00 and $13,572.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zenswap Network Token token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011931 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.48 or 0.03038130 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00201533 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029440 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00125349 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Zenswap Network Token

Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 tokens. Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen. The official website for Zenswap Network Token is www.zenswapnetwork.info. The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zenswap Network Token

Zenswap Network Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenswap Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenswap Network Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zenswap Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

