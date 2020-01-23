ZEON (ZEON) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 59.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. In the last week, ZEON has traded down 27.7% against the U.S. dollar. ZEON has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $15,385.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZEON token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and P2PB2B.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $285.18 or 0.03405362 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011937 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00202488 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029465 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00125697 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,116,817,153 tokens. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network. The Reddit community for ZEON is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network.

ZEON Token Trading

ZEON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

