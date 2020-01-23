Zero 24-Hour Volume Hits $1,110.00 (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0780 or 0.00000939 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Crex24. In the last week, Zero has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar. Zero has a market cap of $617,267.00 and approximately $1,110.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00563904 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00111497 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00118505 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000371 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Zero

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 7,974,940 coins and its circulating supply is 7,914,621 coins. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

