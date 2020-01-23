Zeusshield 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $10,167.00 (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Zeusshield has a market cap of $343,455.00 and $10,167.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeusshield token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, LBank and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded down 26.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zeusshield alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012007 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.61 or 0.03008426 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00199981 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00028780 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00124205 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Zeusshield

Zeusshield’s launch date was September 19th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io.

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

Zeusshield can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, LBank and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zeusshield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeusshield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.