ZeuxCoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $34,672.00 (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 23rd. During the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. One ZeuxCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Coinall. ZeuxCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $34,672.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00037195 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $463.25 or 0.05569766 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00026554 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00128370 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00033951 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Profile

ZUC is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,999 tokens. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp. The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com. ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux.

ZeuxCoin Token Trading

ZeuxCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Coinall. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

