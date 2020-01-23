Zilla Price Hits $0.0057 on Exchanges (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Zilla has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. Zilla has a market capitalization of $342,382.00 and approximately $6,998.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilla token can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012036 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $250.77 or 0.03016993 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00199176 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00028638 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00124222 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Zilla

Zilla was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Zilla’s official website is zla.io. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zilla Token Trading

Zilla can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

