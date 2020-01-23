Zilliqa (ZIL) Trading Down 5.4% This Week

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One Zilliqa token can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, AirSwap, OOOBTC and Bithumb. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $48.07 million and $5.00 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012029 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.22 or 0.03021947 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00199063 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00028621 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00124090 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zilliqa Token Profile

Zilliqa was first traded on November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,139,579,125 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,848,111,972 tokens. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com.

Zilliqa Token Trading

Zilliqa can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bitbns, OOOBTC, Korbit, Gate.io, OKEx, Kyber Network, DragonEX, Kucoin, Binance, UEX, GOPAX, Tokenomy, Koinex, DDEX, WazirX, IDEX, OTCBTC, Bithumb, Upbit, AirSwap, Zebpay, Huobi, Hotbit, Coinone, DEx.top, FCoin, Ethfinex, BitForex, BiteBTC, Coinhub, Radar Relay and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

