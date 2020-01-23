Zipper (ZIP) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last week, Zipper has traded up 25.7% against the dollar. One Zipper token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, IDCM, FCoin and DigiFinex. Zipper has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $300,512.00 worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00042000 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000717 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000316 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00001003 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Zipper Profile

Zipper (CRYPTO:ZIP) is a token. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. Zipper’s official website is zipper.io. Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo.

Zipper Token Trading

Zipper can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, OKEx, DigiFinex and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zipper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zipper using one of the exchanges listed above.

