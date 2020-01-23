ZPER (ZPR) Price Up 88.9% This Week

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded up 55.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One ZPER token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Liquid, Coinsuper and Bit-Z. ZPER has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $1,002.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZPER has traded up 88.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005627 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00038107 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00324087 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011846 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001764 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00010938 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008424 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ZPER Profile

ZPER (CRYPTO:ZPR) is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 2,050,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,318,902,816 tokens. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io.

ZPER Token Trading

ZPER can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Coinsuper, BitForex, Allbit, Liquid and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

