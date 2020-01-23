ZrCoin (ZRC) Market Capitalization Reaches $5.92 Million

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZrCoin has a market capitalization of $5.92 million and $43,473.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZrCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.29 or 0.00015397 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, HitBTC and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $285.17 or 0.03398102 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011905 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00203204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00029160 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00125737 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ZrCoin Token Profile

ZrCoin’s launch date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,578,602 tokens. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io.

ZrCoin Token Trading

ZrCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

