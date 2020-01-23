ZTCoin Trading Down 2.2% Over Last Week (ZT)

ZTCoin (CURRENCY:ZT) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One ZTCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0416 or 0.00000499 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZTCoin has a market cap of $11.55 million and $3.72 million worth of ZTCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZTCoin has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00037195 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.25 or 0.05569766 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00026554 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00128370 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00033951 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZTCoin (ZT) is a token. ZTCoin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,448,925 tokens. ZTCoin’s official Twitter account is @

ZTCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZTCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZTCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZTCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

