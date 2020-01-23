ZUM TOKEN Price Up 31.9% Over Last Week (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded 31.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a market cap of $47,443.00 and approximately $169.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUM TOKEN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Paritex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.77 or 0.00738358 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004272 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001677 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001772 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 96,805,249,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,745,249,845 tokens. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken. The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com.

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Paritex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

