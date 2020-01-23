Zumiez (ZUMZ) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Zumiez (NASDAQ: ZUMZ):

1/14/2020 – Zumiez had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $25.00 to $28.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Zumiez had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $35.00 to $37.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Zumiez was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/14/2020 – Zumiez had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2020 – Zumiez was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/10/2019 – Zumiez was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/6/2019 – Zumiez had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $17.00 to $25.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

12/6/2019 – Zumiez had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

12/6/2019 – Zumiez had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $33.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/6/2019 – Zumiez had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $32.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2019 – Zumiez was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/3/2019 – Zumiez had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Pivotal Research. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

11/26/2019 – Zumiez had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $34.00 to $38.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $32.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.34 and its 200-day moving average is $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.20. Zumiez Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.38 and a 52 week high of $35.68. The firm has a market cap of $890.97 million, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.49.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $264.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.86 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 14.42%. Zumiez’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zumiez news, Director Sarah Gaines Mccoy sold 4,037 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $140,850.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,822 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,489.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 5,000 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $155,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,305.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,136 shares of company stock valued at $5,464,243. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Zumiez by 44.6% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 520,932 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $16,501,000 after purchasing an additional 160,682 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Zumiez by 29.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 117,810 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 26,528 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Zumiez by 39.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 142,547 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 40,427 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zumiez in the third quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zumiez in the third quarter worth approximately $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

