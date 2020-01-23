Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 189,343 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 96.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,271 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,343 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.14% of PulteGroup worth $14,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 416.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,994,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,068 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,921,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,225,000 after buying an additional 130,250 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,008,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,732,000 after buying an additional 487,917 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 426,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,590,000 after buying an additional 7,365 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 36,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America raised shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.45.

NYSE:PHM opened at $42.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.60. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $43.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.37%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

