Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 22,988 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,261 shares of the energy giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,988 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Exelon were worth $16,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXC. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 699,822 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $33,550,000 after purchasing an additional 435,411 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $412,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 4,694.2% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 366,996 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $17,593,000 after purchasing an additional 359,341 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 1,152.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,578 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 1,914.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EXC opened at $47.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.42 and a fifty-two week high of $51.18.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXC. Wolfe Research set a $55.00 target price on shares of Exelon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Exelon to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

