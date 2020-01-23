Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 249,860 Shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 149.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,860 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.15% of Iron Mountain worth $13,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IRM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,655,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,523,000 after buying an additional 384,196 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,986,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,457,000 after buying an additional 637,543 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,208,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,493,000 after buying an additional 78,925 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,159,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,945,000 after buying an additional 176,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,976,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,945,000 after buying an additional 12,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $31.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.51. Iron Mountain Inc has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $37.32.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 9.14%. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.39%.

In other news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $164,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,232.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IRM shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Iron Mountain from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $39.00 price target on Iron Mountain and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.93.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

