Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 40,000 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $13,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. stock opened at $58.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $36.24 and a one year high of $60.64.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $317.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.20 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSM. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

