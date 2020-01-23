Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Position in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 301,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.08% of Yum China worth $14,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum China in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Yum China in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Yum China in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Yum China in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Angela Ai sold 15,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $705,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,165. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $91,626.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,440.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on YUMC. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Yum China in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.60 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum China currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.64.

NYSE YUMC opened at $46.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $33.82 and a 1 year high of $50.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.03.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Yum China had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

