Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 3,040 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $18,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 386.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the third quarter worth $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 293.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $278.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.06 billion, a PE ratio of 71.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $270.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.95. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1 year low of $221.47 and a 1 year high of $279.62.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This is an increase from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 27.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.90.

In other news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 19,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.15, for a total transaction of $5,413,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,637,072.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total value of $3,087,516.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,857,619.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,231 shares of company stock valued at $24,787,690 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

