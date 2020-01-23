Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60,193 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $17,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 168,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,783,000 after purchasing an additional 12,655 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $507,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $8,184,699.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,416,930.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $56,094.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,036.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,722,333. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADP opened at $178.33 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $132.65 and a 1-year high of $179.89. The stock has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.47.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 46.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADP shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.10.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

