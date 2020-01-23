Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 129,727 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.07% of Weyerhaeuser worth $14,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 27,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,280,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,742,000 after buying an additional 183,558 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 239.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 50,235 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 198.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WY has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Scotiabank set a $28.50 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.44.

WY opened at $30.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.91 and a 200-day moving average of $27.87. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.19 and a beta of 1.65. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1-year low of $22.35 and a 1-year high of $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

