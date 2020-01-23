Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,878 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,802 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $14,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Stephens set a $48.00 price objective on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Boston Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.62.

In other news, SVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 4,050 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $184,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $210,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,902.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,828 shares of company stock worth $9,695,889 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $44.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

