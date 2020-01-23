Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,894 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.07% of McKesson worth $17,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in McKesson by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 5,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in McKesson by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in McKesson by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a research note on Sunday. UBS Group downgraded shares of McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.70.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $155.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.57. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $110.52 and a 1-year high of $156.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.28.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.60. The company had revenue of $57.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 32.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $624,248.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,914.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

