Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,392 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.15% of Whirlpool worth $14,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,426,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool by 220.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 384,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,784,000 after acquiring an additional 264,694 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at $29,292,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Whirlpool by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after acquiring an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at $10,637,000. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total value of $127,790.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,784.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Whirlpool stock opened at $146.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.74. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $114.00 and a 1-year high of $163.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.44.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 28.06% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Buckingham Research set a $150.00 target price on Whirlpool and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on Whirlpool from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.38.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.