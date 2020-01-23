Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $16,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 709.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 176.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 249.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB opened at $153.83 on Thursday. Chubb Ltd has a 52 week low of $128.58 and a 52 week high of $162.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.95.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.78%.

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,700 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $264,163.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,100,081.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 157,835 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total value of $24,226,094.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,155,061 shares in the company, valued at $177,290,312.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,658 shares of company stock worth $29,210,599 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Citigroup started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.92.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

