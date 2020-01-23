Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $15,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,094,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 10,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 48,207 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,974,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

ISRG stock opened at $610.24 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $455.15 and a 12-month high of $616.56. The stock has a market cap of $69.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.43, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $591.86 and its 200 day moving average is $547.55.

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.43, for a total value of $4,113,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,042,638.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 12,368 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.81, for a total value of $7,183,458.08. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,298 shares of company stock worth $12,121,895. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $570.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $690.00 price target (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $655.00 price target (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $612.31.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

