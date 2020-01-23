Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $12.65 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CSX were worth $12,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,150,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,227,054,000 after purchasing an additional 275,470 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 11,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 13,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 22,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $74.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.68. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.97 and a fifty-two week high of $80.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $82.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.14.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

