Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $12.99 Million Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,436 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.09% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $12,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAA. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $134.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.54. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $98.94 and a 12-month high of $140.15.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $415.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.16 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 16.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAA shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.73.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total transaction of $682,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,385,445.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $37,533.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,926,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,633 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

