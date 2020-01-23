Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $13.20 Million Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.06% of Align Technology worth $13,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 394.6% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 21,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN opened at $279.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.71, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.05. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.84 and a 1-year high of $334.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,049 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.08, for a total transaction of $1,262,653.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Tay sold 2,739 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.01, for a total transaction of $766,947.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,182,593.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,199 shares of company stock valued at $6,787,761. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Align Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.08.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

